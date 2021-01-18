MEN: Sun Devils edge Wildcats to win 1st Copper Cup

TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona State won five of eight matches on Monday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club to steal the inaugural Copper Cup 12.5 points to 11.5 points from Arizona.

This was the first year of the Ryder Cup style match-play event between the rival schools.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils split their four doubles matches on each day, allowing each program to pick up four points.

UA won the 1st round singles competition, 4-3-1 while ASU rallied to take Day Two 5-3.

ASU won five of eight singles matches on Day 2 to claim the 1st Copper Cup (Photo courtesy: Sun Devil Athletics)

The Sun Devils got close victories from Blake Wagoner and David Puig. Wagoner bested the Wildcats David Laskin 2&1 while Puig squeaked out a 1UP win over Briggs Duce.

You can read more about Monday's final round over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

UA is scheduled to return to action in one week when it hosts the Arizona Intercollegiate beginning on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cats' home course of Sewailo Golf Club.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.