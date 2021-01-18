GOLF: UA men hold early edge in inaugural Copper Cup

MARICOPA, Ariz. – A back-and-forth day in the scorecards of the Copper Cup tilted to the Wildcats' favor at the conclusion of the first day of the Arizona Men's Golf season-opening event at AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Arizona used the last three holes of singles action to take a 4-3-1 advantage over the Sun Devils going into the second and final day of the match play tournament.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils will conclude the Ryder Cup-style match play event on Monday.

Arizona returns an experienced core of seniors in Briggs Duce, David Laskin, Drake Mendenhall, Brad Reeves and Trevor Werbylo. They're joined by a Christian Banke who is a decorated graduate transfers from San Diego State.

You can read more about Sunday's 1st round action over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2021 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.