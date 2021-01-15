Mathurin and Cats crush ill-prepared Beavers

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Freshman forward Bennedict Mathurin took advantage of his move into the starting lineup, scoring a season-high 31 points as Arizona blew out Oregon State 98-64 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.

Wildcats head coach Sean Miller made several adjustments to his lineup, inserting Terrell Brown at guard for the injured Jemarl Baker and subbing out Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown in his frontcourt for Mathurin and Christian Koloko.

It worked well. Mathurin knocked down six three-pointers, missing just two of his 12 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.

Brown, off the bench, also went 10-for-12 shooting to finish with 25 points.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 15 points for UA (10-3, 4-3). James Akinjo had eight points, nine assists and five steals.

The sophomore guard combined with Brown and Terry for 19 assists.

Oregon State (5-5, 1-3) played for the first time since January 4 due to COVID19.

The Beavers program was on pause for a week (Jan. 5-11). They returned to practice just 48 hours before the game against Arizona.

RESPONSE: I asked #ArizonaWildcats head coach #SeanMiller whether Thursday night's game against #OSUBeavers should have been played given Beavers were on #COVID19 pause between Jan. 5-11.#Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/tVIra0VIOn — David Kelly (@DavidKellyKVOA) January 15, 2021

The Wildcats raced to a quick 15-0 lead and the contest was never in doubt.

UA’s scheduled game at Oregon on Saturday has already been postponed due to Coronavirus issues within the Ducks program.

Miller indicated after the game that the Wildcats will know as soon as Friday and no later than Saturday if they can schedule a non-conference game at McKale Center to be played on Monday (Jan. 18).

