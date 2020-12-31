Wildcat legend Ricky Hunley hired as new defensive line coach

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Wildcats announced the hire of Wildcat legend and College Football Hall of Fame member, Ricky Hunley, as the new defensive line coach.

According to a media release from Arizona Athletics, Hunley played linebacker for the Wildcats from 1980 to 1983. During his time on the team he was a two-time consensus All-American, three-time First Team All-Pac-10 Conference selection, and 1983 Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year. In 1998 Hunley was the first player in Arizona Wildcat Football history to be elected into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Wildcat head coach, Jedd Fisch said, "There's not been a better representative of the success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley." Hunley's previous coaching career saw him lead the Memphis Tigers defensive line from 2014 to 2015. Prior to his time in Memphis, he spent ten seasons coaching in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Washington Redskins.

"I am extremely excited to work with Coach Fisch and the Arizona Football staff," Hunley said. "Working for the University of Arizona has always been my destination and I can't say enough how much I appreciate the love and support of my family, friends, football alumni, the University and the Wildcat family. My goal is to Bear Down and be as good of a coach for the young men in the program now as I was as a player for this great University."