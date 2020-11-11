UArizona coach touts baseball signing class

TUCSON (KVOA) - Coach Jay Johnson and the Arizona Wildcat baseball team say they’re pleased with the 2021 signing class. Here’s more on the new Arizona Wildcats who signed Letters of Intent to play at UArizona:

Name Position Previous School Hometown Kris Bow RHP College of Southern Nevada Las Vegas, Nev. Ryan Campos C/INF Red Mountain HS Mesa, Ariz. Matty Clark OF Damien HS Upland, Calif. Chris Cortez RHP Silverado HS Las Vegas, Nev. Ethan “Duce” Gourson SS Point Loma HS San Diego, Calif. Eric Orloff LHP Glenbrook North HS Northbrook, Ill. Josh Randall RHP/C Capistrano Valley Christian HS San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Reed Schaefer LHP Desert Oasis HS Las Vegas, Nev. David Shackelford UTIL La Habra HS La Habra, Calif. Tommy Splaine RHP/C/1B Los Gatos HS Los Gatos, Calif. Anthony Susac RHP Jesuit HS Sacramento, Calif. Luis Tuero INF Florida Southwestern Hialeah, Fla. Noah Turley RHP Yavapai College Midway, Utah Tyler Whitaker UTIL/RHP Bishop Gorman HS Las Vegas, Nev.

Courtesy of Arizona Athleitcs, the career highlights and superlatives, along with quotes provided by coach Johnson, on all 14 members of the Wildcats 2021 signing class can be found below.

Kris Bow | RHP | College of Southern Nevada | Las Vegas, Nev.

Spent two seasons at College of Southern Nevada before joining the Wildcats; made three appearances with the Coyotes in 2020, striking out four over 2.2 innings

2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American at Centennial HS

2018 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American at Centennial HS

2019 Second Team All-City, All-District, All-Region, and All-State at Centennial HS

“Kris has an electric arm and really has come into his own recently, we believe he will be one of the best junior college pitchers in the country this year at College of Southern Nevada. He has feel for all of his pitches and a fastball up to 96 MPH. Kris also has great maturity, an elite work ethic, and his best days are ahead of him. Kris will make an immediate impact on our pitching staff at Arizona in 2022 and was a great recent addition to this class.”

Ryan Campos | C/INF | Red Mountain HS | Mesa, Ariz.

Perfect Game No. 2 ranked Arizona catcher

Prep Baseball Report No. 327 national ranking

2019 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

First team All-Conference, All-City, and All-State as a sophomore at Red Mountain HS

2020 Area Code Games participant (Reds)

“I believe Ryan is the best position player in the state of Arizona for the class of 2021. Ryan has a classic left-handed swing along with a really competitive nature that shows up at the plate often. He has the potential to be a top of the order hitter here during his time at Arizona and help us continue to be one of the most productive offensive teams in the country. Ryan also is a tremendous defensive catcher and has the versatility to play all over the field. I couldn’t be happier to have Ryan as a Wildcat.”

Matty Clark | OF | Damien HS | Upland, Calif.

Prep Baseball Report No. 95 national ranking

2018, 2019, and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2020 Perfect Game National Showcase participant

2020 Area Code Games participant (Brewers)

Currently plays at Damien High School under head coach Andy Nieto

“I am very excited to add Matty to our program. He made an early commitment to us and it has been exciting to see his development as a player. He is an Arizona-type player in terms of a balance between speed, power, and solid hitting skills. He plays for one of the best coaches in the country and will be well prepared to make a positive impact when he arrives here in Tucson due to his combination of intelligence and athleticism.”

Chris Cortez | RHP | Silverado HS | Las Vegas, Nev.

Perfect Game No. 151 ranked player nationally, No. 2 ranked Nevada right-handed pitcher

2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2020 Area Code Games participant (Reds); 2019 Area Code Underclass Games (Brewers)

2020 All-Conference pitcher and Second Team All-State honoree at Silverado HS

“Chris has a tremendous arm with a fastball up to 96 MPH and is a great athlete as well. I truly believe the best is yet to come for Chris and he will thrive as a key member of our pitching staff in the coming years, with the chance to make an immediate impact. His arm strength and athleticism are also matched by his competitiveness on the mound and I look forward to see him blending all of those things together during his time at Arizona.”

Ethan “Duce” Gourson | SS | Point Loma HS | San Diego, Calif.

Prep Baseball Report No. 112 national ranking

2019 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2018 All-Conference honors; 2019 All-Conference and All-City nods at Point Loma HS

“Ethan is one of the best high school infielders on the West Coast and is a very balanced player that has great potential to excel on both sides of the ball. He is a good athlete with speed and a very good left-handed swing. Defensively he has good hands and a strong arm. We are excited to get Ethan into our system and help him develop his tools that will positively impact our program over the next few years.”

Eric Orloff | LHP | Glenbrook North HS | Northbrook, Ill.

Perfect Game No. 1 ranked Illinois left-handed pitcher

Prep Baseball Report No. 413 national ranking

2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2019 First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-Area as a sophomore at Glenbrook North HS

“Eric is a physical looking left-handed pitcher with great pitch ability. He suffocates the strike zone with all of his pitches, continually keeping hitters off balance. We are confident Eric will continue to develop here under Coach Yeskie and will become a key member of our pitching staff in the years to come.”

Josh Randall | RHP/C | Capistrano Valley Christian HS | San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Perfect Game No. 77 ranked player nationally, No. 24 ranked right-handed pitcher nationally, No. 2 ranked California right-handed pitcher

2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2020 Perfect Game National Showcase participant

2020 Area Code Games participant (Brewers)

“Josh is one of the elite players in the country for the class of 2021. He has a great future on the mound where he is up to 95 MPH and has a power curveball to go with it. Josh’s ability to throw strikes with all his pitches along with his competitive mentality give him a great chance to be a huge piece of our pitching staff. Josh is also a tremendous catcher as well, you don’t see a dual player as a pitcher/catcher combination very often, but Josh carries that load well and has a chance to positively impact our program over the next few years in a number of ways.”

Reed Schaefer | LHP | Desert Oasis HS | Las Vegas, Nev.

Perfect Game No. 1 ranked Nevada left-handed pitcher

2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

Three-time Academic All-State honoree

“Reed has recently come into his own recently and made tremendous strides over the last four months. He is running his fastball up to 90 MPH with good secondary stuff — it will be really exciting to see Reed develop over the next couple years. We feel like we are getting him at the right time in his development track and it gives him a great chance to be successful here.”

David Shackelford | UTIL | La Habra HS | La Habra, Calif.

Perfect Game No. 18 ranked California outfielder

2019 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

First Team All-League in both 2018 and 2019 at La Habra HS

“David is a high-motor player with a combination of good tools (speed and strength) and very good fundamentals as well. He is a high-level game performer and has the ability to impact the game in a lot of ways. David’s character and competitiveness match his physical skills and we are certainly excited to have him at Arizona.”

Tommy Splaine | RHP/C/1B | Los Gatos HS | Los Gatos, Calif.

Prep Baseball Report No. 246 national ranking

2019 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2020 Area Code Games participant (Athletics); 2019 Area Code Underclass Games participant (Athletics)

“Tommy is a unique player, considering the amount of things he can do well on a baseball field. From the mound he has great presence as a big, physical pitcher with a great arm and an elite changeup. He also has the versatility to catch and play the corner infield, as well as impact the ball with a very powerful swing. Tommy adds a lot of value to our program and we couldn’t be more excited to have him.”

Anthony Susac | RHP | Jesuit HS | Sacramento, Calif.

Baseball America No. 39 ranked MLB Draft Prospect in 2021 class

Prep Baseball Report No. 39 national ranking

Perfect Game No. 3 ranked California right-handed pitcher

2019 and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

2020 Perfect Game National Showcase participant; 2019 Perfect Game Junior National Showcase participant

2019 Area Code Underclass Games participant (Athletics)

First Team All-Delta Conference and First Team All-City as a sophomore in 2019 at Jesuit HS

Cousin, Daniel, currently a freshman catcher with Arizona Baseball

“Anthony is one of the best pitchers in the country for the class of 2021, who we are excited to add for the 2022 season. He has unlimited potential in terms of arm strength, secondary pitches, competitiveness, and mound presence. Anthony has a chance to positively impact our team immediately with his physical ability, competitiveness, and work ethic. He will be a great performer and lift the work ethic and habits of everyone else around him.”

Luis Tuero | INF | Florida Southwestern | Hialeah, Fla.

Began collegiate career at Miami from 2018-19; saw time in 27 games and hit .384 with 12 runs and 10 RBI

Transferred to Florida Southwestern for 2020 season

Helped lead Pace High School to a State Championship as a senior in 2018

2018 Miami Herald All-Dade First Team honoree

Member of Team USA Baseball 15U squad in 2015; part of Team USA Baseball 17U Developmental Program in 2017

“We are excited to add Luis to our program as a player that has a chance to really impact the 2022 team. Luis has a strong track record as a left handed hitter and has performed everywhere he has been. He is a mature player that will impact our team both offensively and defensively and fit greatly into our system with the chance to make an immediate positive impact.”

Noah Turley | RHP | Yavapai College | Midway, Utah

Committed to Utah out of high school before attending Yavapai College

Will play the 2021 season at Yavapai College under coaches Ryan Cougill and Jerry Dawson

Perfect Game No. 6 ranked Utah player and No. 2 ranked Utah right-handed pitcher coming out of Wasatch HS

2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American; 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American

“Noah is a big physical right-handed pitcher and corner infielder that has a chance to impact our pitching staff immediately and has made great strides over the past year. We are excited to see him develop under the coaches at Yavapai this year and add Noah to our program in 2022. We believe he will make a significant impact here the next couple of seasons and has an extremely bright future.”

Tyler Whitaker | UTIL/RHP | Bishop Gorman HS | Las Vegas, Nev.