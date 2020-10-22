Arizona Coach Miller reacts to NCAA Notice of Allegations

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is expected to receive a "Notice Of Allegations" from the NCAA for reportedly dealing with alleged recruiting violations by the men's basketball team.

This is according to a report from Sports Illustrated who cited confidential sources.

The university did not confirm or deny a Notice of Allegations was received by Thursday evening, but did encourage News 4 Tucson to fill out a public record request on the issue.

Of the 12 schools that have been investigated by the FBI, Arizona's case has been considered one of the biggest.

When UArizona Coach Sean Miller was asked about the Notice of Allegations, this was his response.

"I'm not gonna comment on anything that is around any investigation. That's really what I'm called to do as a member of our athletic department so I'm not able to comment."

The allegations have been in the news since 2017 when Arizona Assistant Coach Emmanuel "Book" Richardson was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes in exchange for steering Arizona athletes to pro sports agents.

When asked a second time about the allegations on Thursday during a media Zoom meeting, Miller responded: "You know, I'm not able to comment on anything pertaining to the investigation."

However, Miller did issue this statement in 2017 after the FBI investigation was made public.

"I have never knowingly violated NCAA rules while serving as head coach of this program," he said.

Nevertheless, UofA's men's basketball team tips off its COVID-19 postponed season next month, and preps continue as Coach Miller re-focused from questions about the NCAA.

"We're looking forward to today's practice - to our future," he said.

This is a future that could see a potential ban from post season play and other penalities if the most serious level 1 charges come down.

Appeals are possible after the decision. So this process could last into next season.