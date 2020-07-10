Arizona Football start date delayed after Pac-12 moves to conference-only play

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Football is going to look a little different in the fall. On Friday, the Pac-12 conference announced that its fall sport teams will only play against conference opponents in the upcoming 2020 season.

Pac-12 officials said this decision will result in a delay in the season's start dates and overall beginning of mandatory athletic activities.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

According to the conference, mandatory athletic activities would be delayed "until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities."

In addition, Pac-12 said student athletes that choose not to participate in the upcoming season due to COVID-19-related concerns will continue to receive "scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team."

"Competitive sports are an integral part of the educational experience for our student-athletes, and we will do everything that we can to support them in achieving their dreams while at the same time ensuring that their health and safety is at the forefront,” said Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and President of the University of Oregon.

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.



Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020

Newly formatted scheduled is expected to be released by July 31.