Arizona’s Sean Miller adds international flavor to roster

Arizona's latest highly touted recruiting class has a distinctly international flavor to it.

The class of 2020 features seven players, including six from outside the United States.

The class started with the fall signing of four-star wing Dalen Terry and includes Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis.

The class was rated No. 5 nationally in the 247 Sports composite for 2020.

The Wildcats are also hoping talented guard Brandon Williams can return from a congenital knee injury.