Wildcat legend Jason Terry hired as Arizona assistant basketball coach

TUCSON - A Wildcat legend is officially returning home - Jason Terry was officially named an assistant coach of Arizona's men's basketball program in an announcement Thursday morning.

According to officials, the NBA champion and former Pac-12 Player of the Year will join the coaching staff of Arizona basketball head coach Sean Miller for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

“Jason’s accomplishments as a player and champion are iconic in our sport, with so many of his incredible moments on the court taking place here at the University of Arizona," Miller said. "His basketball journey is one that so many players dream of, but he was able to make it a reality."

During his time playing for UArizona, he scored a career 1,461 points and played 129 games under head coach Lute Olson.

He was also a part of UArizona's 1997 championship run.

"My family and I are excited to be part of the incredible Tucson community again, where our story began,” Terry said. “I am looking forward to joining Coach Miller and staff to develop student-athletes that have a passion for education, basketball excellence and community leadership."

In addition to his accomplished career playing in the NBA, the sharpshooter also previously served as an assistant general manager for the Texas Legends, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

“Jason’s knowledge of the game along with his charisma and competitive spirit are qualities that will make him an exceptional coach," Miller said. "He will impact and energize our current players as well as our recruiting efforts in a major way. We look forward to having back on our sideline in the McKale Center.”