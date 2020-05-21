Arizona Football announces home-and-home series with Alabama for 2032,2033 seasons

TUCSON - Wildcats will face the Crimson Tide for the first time after Arizona Football announced Thursday that it play two-game, home-and--home series against Alabama in the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

According to officials, the two will play their first game on Sept. 4, 2032 in Tuscloosa, Ala. The Wildcats will then bring the Red Tide to Arizona Stadium for a bout on Sept. 3, 2033.

“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home series with Alabama,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “Facing a marquee opponent like the Crimson Tide is not only important to our football program, but bringing a high-profile opponent to Arizona Stadium will make a tremendous impact on our community. We look forward to welcoming the Alabama football program to Tucson, as well as an exciting trip to Tuscaloosa.”

According to the program, UArizona has faced a Southeastern Conference team only seven times in franchise history - 1-2 against Auburn, 0-0-1 against Georgia and 0-3 against LSU.

Arizona is also scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Mississippi State for 2022 and 2023 seasons.