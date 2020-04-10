Arizona wing Josh Green declares for 2020 NBA Draft

TUCSON - Another Wildcat has filed for the 2020 NBA Draft after Josh Green announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"Ever since I was a little kid in Australia, it’s been a goal of mine to play in the NBA," Green said in the statement. "To the best fans in the country, there was no better feeling than stepping into McKale and hearing you all roar. And everyone near and far who continues to believe in me, thank you, and I won’t let you down."

Can’t wait for the next chapter... pic.twitter.com/JXdGYmd0Vr — Josh Green (@josh_green6) April 10, 2020

In his lone season playing for Arizona, the Australian wing averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Green joins Arizona teammates and fellow freshmen Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion in declaring for the upcoming NBA draft.

The trio are all expected to be drafted in the first round, with Green expected to land the highest with many analysts placing him in the top 20.

"Appreciate everything you have done Coach Miller – I have become a better person and player from the experience," Green said. "Every one of my teammates, you have been much more than just a team to me, and I am honored to call you my brothers and friends for life."