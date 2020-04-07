Arizona guard Mannion declares for 2020 NBA draft

TUCSON - Arizona guard Nico Mannion officially declared for the 2020 NBA draft Tuesday afternoon, joining fellow freshman Zeke Nnaji.

In his solo season with the Wildcats, the Italian-American averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists per game.

"I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," he said in a Twitter post. "I want to thank everyone who has truly helped me throughout my journey, you know who you are, including Coach Miller for giving me the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the country. I'll always be proud to be part of the Wildcat family! Lastly, I want to give special thanks to my parents for giving my unmatched support and love. Couldn't do it without you guys."

time to chase a dream.. pic.twitter.com/ff9HksJ8Up — niccolo (@niccolomannion) April 7, 2020

Mannion and Nnaji are projected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round of the NBA draft.