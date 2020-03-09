Zeke Nnaji named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, 3 other Wildcats also honored

TUCSON - Zeke Nnaji and three other members of the Arizona Men's Basketball team made Wildcat history after they were honored by the PAC-12 office this year.

Each season, the 12 head coaches in the Pac-12 conference vote in order to honor the best players in the Pac-12. This year, Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Dylan Smith were honored on the All-Pac 12 teams. In addition, Stone Gettings was honored on Friday as the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

According to University of Arizona, Zeke Nnaji was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Monday. While leading the conference in rebounds and averaging seventh-most points in Pac-12 play, the Arizona forward also earned a spot in the All-Pac-12 First Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

The Minnesota native was also added to the Ring of Honor in the McKale Center, joining UArizona legends including Sean Elliott, Steve Kerr, Aaron Gordon and Deandre Ayton.

Nnaji's teammate and Arizona guard, Nico Mannion was also named on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, finishing this season second in assists and assist/turnover ratio in the conference. The Italy native also earned a spot on the Second Team All-Pac 12.

UArizona senior, Dylan Smith also was named in the All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention.

Below is the complete list of winners of this year's Pac-12 All-Team honors.

ALL-PAC-12 TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Oscar da Silva (STAN)

CJ Elleby (WSU)

Remy Martin (ASU)

Zeke Nnaji (ARIZ)

Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

Payton Pritchard (ORE)

Chris Smith (UCLA)

Isaiah Stewart (WASH)

Tres Tinkle (OSU)

McKinley Wright IV (COLO)



SECOND TEAM

Timmy Allen (UTAH)

Tyler Bey (COLO)

Matt Bradley (CAL)

Nico Mannion (ARIZ)

Jonah Mathews (USC)

Honorable Mention: Chris Duarte (ORE), Tyrell Terry (STAN), Alonzo Verge (ASU)



PAC-12 ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Nico Mannion (ARIZ)

Zeke Nnaji (ARIZ)

Onyeka Okongwu (USC)

Isaiah Stewart (WASH)

Tyrell Terry (STAN)

Honorable Mention: Jaime Jaquez (UCLA)



PAC-12 ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Tyler Bey (COLO)

Kylor Kelley (OSU)

Jonah Mathews (USC)

Bryce Wills (STAN)

McKinley Wright IV (COLO)

Honorable Mention: Chris Duarte (ORE), Jalen Hill (UCLA), Jervae Robinson (WSU), Dylan Smith (ARIZ)



Arizona Ring of Honor

Bob Elliott 1973-1977

Steve Kerr 1983-1988

Sean Elliott 1985-1989

Jud Buechler 1986-1990

Sean Rooks 1989-1992

Chris Mills 1990-1993

Khalid Reeves 1990-1994

Damon Stoudamire 1991-1995

Miles Simon 1994-1998

Jason Terry 1995-1999

Mike Bibby 1996-1998

Michael Wright 1998-2001

Richard Jefferson 1999-2001

Jason Gardner 1999-2003

Luke Walton 1998-2003

Salim Stoudamire 2002-2005

Gilbert Arenas 1999-2001

Chase Budinger 2006-2009

Derrick Williams 2009-2011

Andre Iguodala 2002-2004

Nick Johnson 2011-2014

Aaron Gordon 2013-2014

Channing Frye 2001-2005

Stanley Johnson 2014-2015

Jerryd Bayless 2007-2008

Deandre Ayton 2017-2018

Zeke Nnaji 2019-2020

Arizona will square off against Washingon on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.