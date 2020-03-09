 Skip to Content

Zeke Nnaji named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, 3 other Wildcats also honored

2:19 pm Arizona Wildcats, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories
Zeke Nnaji
Arizona Basketbal/@APlayersProgram via Twitter

TUCSON - Zeke Nnaji and three other members of the Arizona Men's Basketball team made Wildcat history after they were honored by the PAC-12 office this year.

Each season, the 12 head coaches in the Pac-12 conference vote in order to honor the best players in the Pac-12. This year, Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Dylan Smith were honored on the All-Pac 12 teams. In addition, Stone Gettings was honored on Friday as the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

According to University of Arizona, Zeke Nnaji was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Monday. While leading the conference in rebounds and averaging seventh-most points in Pac-12 play, the Arizona forward also earned a spot in the All-Pac-12 First Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

The Minnesota native was also added to the Ring of Honor in the McKale Center, joining UArizona legends including Sean Elliott, Steve Kerr, Aaron Gordon and Deandre Ayton.

Nnaji's teammate and Arizona guard, Nico Mannion was also named on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, finishing this season second in assists and assist/turnover ratio in the conference. The Italy native also earned a spot on the Second Team All-Pac 12.

UArizona senior, Dylan Smith also was named in the All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention.

Below is the complete list of winners of this year's Pac-12 All-Team honors.

ALL-PAC-12 TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Oscar da Silva (STAN)
CJ Elleby (WSU)
Remy Martin (ASU)
Zeke Nnaji (ARIZ)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC)
Payton Pritchard (ORE)
Chris Smith (UCLA)
Isaiah Stewart (WASH)
Tres Tinkle (OSU)
McKinley Wright IV (COLO)

SECOND TEAM
Timmy Allen (UTAH)
Tyler Bey (COLO)
Matt Bradley (CAL)
Nico Mannion (ARIZ)
Jonah Mathews (USC)
Honorable Mention: Chris Duarte (ORE), Tyrell Terry (STAN), Alonzo Verge (ASU)

PAC-12 ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Nico Mannion (ARIZ)
Zeke Nnaji (ARIZ)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC)
Isaiah Stewart (WASH)
Tyrell Terry (STAN)
Honorable Mention: Jaime Jaquez (UCLA)

PAC-12 ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Tyler Bey (COLO)
Kylor Kelley (OSU)
Jonah Mathews (USC)
Bryce Wills (STAN)
McKinley Wright IV (COLO)
Honorable Mention: Chris Duarte (ORE), Jalen Hill (UCLA), Jervae Robinson (WSU), Dylan Smith (ARIZ)

Arizona Ring of Honor
Bob Elliott                              1973-1977
Steve Kerr                             1983-1988
Sean Elliott                            1985-1989
Jud Buechler                         1986-1990
Sean Rooks                            1989-1992
Chris Mills                              1990-1993
Khalid Reeves                       1990-1994
Damon Stoudamire             1991-1995
Miles Simon                          1994-1998
Jason Terry                           1995-1999
Mike Bibby                            1996-1998
Michael Wright                    1998-2001
Richard Jefferson                 1999-2001
Jason Gardner                      1999-2003
Luke Walton                          1998-2003
Salim Stoudamire                 2002-2005
Gilbert Arenas                      1999-2001
Chase Budinger                    2006-2009
Derrick Williams                   2009-2011
Andre Iguodala                     2002-2004
Nick Johnson                        2011-2014
Aaron Gordon                      2013-2014
Channing Frye                      2001-2005
Stanley Johnson                   2014-2015
Jerryd Bayless                       2007-2008
Deandre Ayton                     2017-2018
Zeke Nnaji                             2019-2020

Arizona will square off against Washingon on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

