Friday’s Scores

9:51 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Agua Fria 43, La Joya Community 0

Arizona College Preparatory 56, Scottsdale Coronado 6

Bagdad 80, Phoenix School-Deaf 22

Cactus 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 7

Camp Verde 60, Page 22

Casteel High School 35, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6

Eagar Round Valley 56, Kayenta Monument Valley 13

Florence 24, San Tan Foothills 0

Gilbert Christian 34, Chandler Prep 7

Goodyear Millenium 23, Marana Mountain View 20

Kearny Ray 28, Superior 20

Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Odyssey Institute 0

Marana 56, Tucson Flowing Wells 7

Mohave Valley River Valley 61, Paradise Honors 0

Morenci 27, St. Johns 7

Payson 62, Chinle 0

Phoenix Christian 49, Fort Defiance Window Rock 8

Phoenix St. Mary’s 14, Ben Franklin 10

Pima 53, Scottsdale Christian 0

Queen Creek 27, Perry 7

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 45, Tuba City 16

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria 7

Snowflake 26, Pusch Ridge Christian 21

Tolleson 43, Mesa Skyline 0

Verrado 50, Phoenix Browne 0

Willow Canyon 89, Yuma Kofa 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

El Mirage Dysart vs. Phoenix Cortez, ccd.

Many Farms vs. Red Mesa, ccd.

Thatcher vs. Douglas, ccd.

Tonopah Valley vs. Scottsdale Prep, ccd.

Tucson Desert View vs. Tucson Sahuaro, ccd.

Tucson Rincon vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.

Winkelman Hayden vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

