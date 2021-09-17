Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:08 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 66, Buckeye 28

Arizona College Preparatory 56, Odyssey Institute 0

Bagdad 54, Desert Heights Prep 6

Basha 37, Phoenix Brophy 12

Benson 57, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0

Camp Verde 46, Heritage Academy – Laveen 6

Canyon View 34, Vista Grande 0

Chandler 36, Glendale O’Connor 14

Chandler Valley Christian 42, Northwest Christian 28

Chino Valley 42, Tuba City 0

Eagar Round Valley 62, Chinle 8

Flagstaff 49, Cottonwood Mingus 42

Flagstaff Coconino 26, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 24

Florence 42, Veritas Prep 3

Fredonia 74, Ft. Thomas 12

Gilbert 29, Betty Fairfax High School 6

Gilbert Christian 58, Kingman Academy of Learning 0

Glendale 14, Glendale Apollo 12

Glendale Deer Valley 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7

Glendale Mountain Ridge 39, Peoria Centennial 35

Goodyear Millenium 41, Boulder Creek 37

Heber Mogollon 48, St. David 26

Holbrook 51, Page 28

Kayenta Monument Valley 31, Kingman 30

Marana 48, Tucson 7

Marana Mountain View 26, Tucson Sahuaro 7

Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Mesa Dobson 0

Mesa Mountain View 41, Mesa Skyline 0

Mesa Red Mountain 28, Corona Del Sol 7

Miami 54, Tonopah Valley 0

Mohave Accelerated 66, Anthem Prep 20

Mohave Valley River Valley 47, Phoenix Bourgade 0

Morenci 72, Madison Highland Prep 0

Nogales 24, Tucson Cholla 3

Perry 21, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 20

Phoenix Alhambra 54, North 0

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 15, Eloy Santa Cruz 14

Phoenix Browne 32, Yuma Cibola 28

Phoenix Camelback 26, Glendale Copper Canyon 20

Phoenix Desert Vista 45, Mesa 7

Phoenix Hayden 59, Tempe 6

Phoenix Horizon 31, Desert Edge 30, OT

Phoenix Pinnacle 49, Tolleson 7

Phoenix St. Mary’s 41, Raymond S. Kellis 14

Pima 52, Tucson Santa Rita 0

Poston Butte 34, Tucson Canyon del Oro 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 53, Sahuarita 13

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 65, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0

Red Mesa 58, Sanders Valley 22

Safford 42, Douglas 0

San Manuel 48, Elfrida Valley 0

Scottsdale Chaparral 63, Higley 28

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 6

Scottsdale Prep 48, Trivium Prep 14

Sells Baboquivari 74, Cibecue 0

Show Low 63, Ganado 0

Snowflake 41, Lakeside Blue Ridge 0

St John Paul II 54, Glendale North Pointe 0

Tanque Verde 54, Tombstone 6

Tempe Prep 40, Kearny Ray 14

Thatcher 45, Tucson Sabino 28

Tucson Arizona IRHS 13, Campo Verde 7

Tucson Sunnyside 35, Paradise Valley 7

Walden Grove 56, Rio Rico 0

Wickenburg 67, Paradise Honors 22

Willcox 36, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 6

Winslow 48, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Globe vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Goodyear Estrella Foothills vs. Yuma, ccd.

Highland Prep vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Keams Canyon Hopi vs. Many Farms, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix Greenway, ccd.

Salome vs. Mountainside, ccd.

San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. Parker, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

