Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bisbee 46, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Chandler Valley Christian 38, Snowflake 24
Desert Heights Prep 56, Anthem Prep 22
Duncan 26, Superior 0
El Capitan 60, Mountainside 0
Heber Mogollon 54, Winkelman Hayden 0
Holbrook 52, Fort Defiance Window Rock 0
Kingman 52, Phoenix Cortez 0
NFL YET College Prep Academy 16, Glendale North Pointe 6
Pahranagat Valley, Nev. 36, Williams 16
Paradise Honors 26, Trivium Prep 20
Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Benson 21
Salome 52, Mayer 16
Scottsdale Prep 13, Veritas Prep 7
St. David 69, Cibecue 0
Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7
Willcox 57, Globe 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chinle vs. Pinon, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Joseph City, ccd.
Ganado vs. Holbrook, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Ft. Thomas, ccd.
Red Mesa vs. Miami, ccd.
Rock Point vs. Many Farms, ccd.
Tuba City Greyhills vs. Tuba City, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/