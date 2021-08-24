Bumgarner expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-84, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-80, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-13, 5.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +100, Diamondbacks -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 25-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .300.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-48 away from home. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .364.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Banda secured his second victory and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Noe Ramirez took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .524.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

