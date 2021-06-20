Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks following Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-27, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-52, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 2.63 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 6-22 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .382.

The Dodgers are 19-8 against NL West Division teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .334 leads the National League. Chris Taylor leads the club with an OBP of .385.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-3. Walker Buehler recorded his seventh victory and Will Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Matt Peacock registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 44 RBIs and is batting .238.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .205 batting average, 7.85 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.