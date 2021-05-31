Phoenix, Los Angeles tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Suns won the previous meeting 100-92. Chris Paul scored 18 points to lead Phoenix to the win and LeBron James totaled 25 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Suns are 30-12 in Western Conference games. Phoenix has a 37-20 record when giving up over 100 points.

The Lakers are 4-8 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference allowing just 106.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 25.6 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Cameron Payne is averaging 15 points and three rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

James leads the Lakers averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 25 points per game. Andre Drummond is averaging 10.8 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (leg), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (personal), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.