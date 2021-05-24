Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous matchup 99-90. Devin Booker scored 34 points to lead Phoenix to the victory and LeBron James recorded 18 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Suns are 7-5 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 3.6.

The Lakers are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 22-9 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

James is averaging 25 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 49.4% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.