Los Angeles faces Arizona after Buehler’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (23-18, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-1, 3.26 ERA, .89 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Arizona.

The Dodgers are 10-5 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .404, good for fourth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 6-8 against NL West Division teams. Arizona is slugging .396 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Walker Buehler earned his second victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Madison Bumgarner registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with eight home runs and is batting .254.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 39 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (wrist), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.