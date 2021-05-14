Washington faces Arizona, looks to build on Corbin’s solid performance

Washington Nationals (14-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-21, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33 ERA, .78 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .486.

The Nationals have gone 5-9 away from home. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Starlin Castro leads the club with an average of .309.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Madison Bumgarner recorded his first victory and Josh Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Paolo Espino registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is batting .204.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 41 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.