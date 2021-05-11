Curry and the Warriors play the Suns

Phoenix Suns (48-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Phoenix. He’s first in the NBA scoring 31.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 4-7 in division play. Golden State ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Curry shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix has a 22-9 record against opponents below .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 120-98 on March 4. Cameron Payne scored 17 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors scoring 31.9 points per game, and is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Draymond Green is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 7.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 16.2 points and is adding 4.5 rebounds. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 43.0% shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 49.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.