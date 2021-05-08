San Jose hosts Arizona after Hertl’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (23-26-6, fifth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-27-6, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -110, Coyotes -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit San Jose after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks’ 3-2 win against the Avalanche.

The Sharks are 21-27-6 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 23-26-6 in division games. Arizona has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on April 28, San Jose won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane has 48 total points for the Sharks, 22 goals and 26 assists. Hertl has eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-five in 55 games this season. Jakob Chychrun has five goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.