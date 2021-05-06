Suns host the Knicks in cross-conference contest

New York Knicks (37-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (47-19, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in out-of-conference action.

The Suns have gone 25-9 in home games. Phoenix is 21-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knicks are 15-18 on the road. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 21.3 assists per game led by Randle averaging 5.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 118-110 in the last meeting on April 26. Booker led Phoenix with 33 points, and Derrick Rose led New York with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is second on the Suns with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Taj Gibson is shooting 73.2% and averaging 5.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 49.9% shooting.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.