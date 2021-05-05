Weaver, Diamondbacks to take on Lopez, Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-16, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -153, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Marlins Wednesday.

The Marlins are 5-7 on their home turf. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 12.

The Diamondbacks are 9-9 on the road. Arizona has slugged .423, good for third in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Richard Bleier earned his second victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Kevin Ginkel took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 26 hits and has 24 RBIs.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 30 hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Merrill Kelly: (undisclosed), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.