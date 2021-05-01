Slumping Rockies look to end 3-game slide against Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (9-17, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-3, 6.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -185, Rockies +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 5-6 against NL West opponents. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is second in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the team with an OBP of .500.

The Rockies are 4-14 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .279.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-2. Madison Bumgarner earned his third victory and Josh Rojas went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Jon Gray took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 22 RBIs and is batting .284.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .556.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.