Cincinnati takes 3-game slide into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-8, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -142, Diamondbacks +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Reds are 7-4 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Diamondbacks are 6-7 on the road. Arizona has hit 24 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with six, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Taylor Clarke earned his first victory and Josh VanMeter went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Cionel Perez took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is batting .260.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.