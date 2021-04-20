Minnesota plays Arizona, aims for 5th straight victory

Minnesota Wild (28-13-3, third in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-21-5, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +120, Wild -148; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Wild take on Arizona.

The Coyotes have gone 20-21-5 against division opponents. Arizona has converted on 19.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Wild are 28-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 22 assists and has 32 points this season. Jakob Chychrun has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-20 in 38 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.