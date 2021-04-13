Luzardo expected to start for the Athletics against Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics (4-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-7)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team.

The Athletics went 14-14 away from home in 2020. Oakland averaged 7.2 hits per game last season and totaled 71 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Oakland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.