Rockies look to stop 3-game skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 13.50 ERA) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 18.90 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 101 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Josh Fuentes: (wrist).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

