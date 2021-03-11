Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State Championship=
First Round=
Glendale Arizona IHS 51, Glendale Apollo 43
Peoria Centennial 68, Gila Ridge 66
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Sierra Vista Buena 56
Tucson Catalina Foothills 79, Tempe McClintock 59
6A State Championship=
First Round=
Basha 61, Highland Prep 52
Perry 64, Phoenix Pinnacle 37
Phoenix Brophy 80, Chandler 49
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 73, Valley Vista 56
Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Corona Del Sol 58
___
