Thursday’s Scores

8:31 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State Championship=

First Round=

Glendale Arizona IHS 51, Glendale Apollo 43

Peoria Centennial 68, Gila Ridge 66

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 60, Sierra Vista Buena 56

Tucson Catalina Foothills 79, Tempe McClintock 59

6A State Championship=

First Round=

Basha 61, Highland Prep 52

Perry 64, Phoenix Pinnacle 37

Phoenix Brophy 80, Chandler 49

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 73, Valley Vista 56

Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Corona Del Sol 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

