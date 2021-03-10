Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:30 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Rancho Solano Prep 64, Horizon Honors 54

Scottsdale Christian 62, Mohave Valley River Valley 34

Trivium Prep 61, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45

3A State Championship=

First Round=

Coolidge 59, Yuma Catholic 55, OT

Fountain Hills 63, American Leadership-Gilbert 40

Snowflake 54, Thatcher 39

4A State Championship=

First Round=

Glendale Deer Valley 62, Tucson Sahuaro 33

Phoenix St. Mary’s 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame 42

Tucson Salpointe 57, El Mirage Dysart 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Ft. Thomas 56, St. David 46

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 68, Horizon Honors 34

Pima 82, Scottsdale Prep 21

Scottsdale Christian 49, Benson 44

St. Johns 54, Phoenix Country Day 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

