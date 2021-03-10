Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Rancho Solano Prep 64, Horizon Honors 54
Scottsdale Christian 62, Mohave Valley River Valley 34
Trivium Prep 61, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45
3A State Championship=
First Round=
Coolidge 59, Yuma Catholic 55, OT
Fountain Hills 63, American Leadership-Gilbert 40
Snowflake 54, Thatcher 39
4A State Championship=
First Round=
Glendale Deer Valley 62, Tucson Sahuaro 33
Phoenix St. Mary’s 54, Scottsdale Notre Dame 42
Tucson Salpointe 57, El Mirage Dysart 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Ft. Thomas 56, St. David 46
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 68, Horizon Honors 34
Pima 82, Scottsdale Prep 21
Scottsdale Christian 49, Benson 44
St. Johns 54, Phoenix Country Day 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/