Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bradshaw Mountain 61, Bullhead City Mohave 32
Chandler Hamilton 49, Basha 45
Eastmark 71, Arizona College Preparatory 60
Gilbert 55, Williams Field 42
Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37
Goodyear Millenium 92, Agua Fria 35
Liberty 75, Glendale Mountain Ridge 73
Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64
Odyssey Institute 46, Parker 45
Paradise Valley 64, Phoenix Horizon 55
Phoenix Arcadia 85, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 71
Phoenix Brophy 74, Perry 64
Phoenix Goldwater 55, Cactus 43
Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42
Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Scottsdale Chaparral 50
Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, Tempe 60
Phoenix Sunnyslope 63, Mesa Red Mountain 42
Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Prescott 56, Lee Williams High School 36
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Tempe McClintock 52
Scottsdale Saguaro 66, American Leadership-Queen Creek 57
Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30
Tanque Verde 55, Tucson Empire 53
Tucson 71, Tucson Rincon 65
Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53
Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49
Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49
Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51
Winslow 51, Florence 49
Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61
1A State Championship=
First Round=
Cicero Preparatory Academy 75, Heber Mogollon 73
Duncan 57, Williams 53
Kearny Ray 73, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 48
Mohave Accelerated 74, Anthem Prep 44
North Valley Christian Academy 79, Ft. Thomas 36
Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58
St. David 77, Joseph City 32
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 29
Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53
Glendale Prep 69, Phoenix Christian 32
Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67
Miami 73, Kingman Academy of Learning 42
Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 62, Tombstone 46
St. Johns 51, Eagar Round Valley 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 63, Scottsdale Saguaro 56
Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17
Chandler Hamilton 58, Basha 28
Chandler Seton 54, Gilbert Mesquite 38
Chandler Valley Christian 41, Gilbert Christian 33
Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23
Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25
Gilbert Highland 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 23
Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20
Glendale Apollo 58, Raymond S. Kellis 44
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 74, Paradise Honors 66
Marana 44, Sahuarita 35
Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49
Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40
Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29
Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Glendale Arizona IHS 24
Phoenix Goldwater 45, Cactus 31
Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43
Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38
Poston Butte 47, Combs 42
Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37
Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33
Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28
Tucson Flowing Wells 50, Tucson Sunnyside 47
Tucson Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT
Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23
Verrado 70, Youngker High School 33
Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47
Walden Grove 45, Tucson Desert View 39
Winslow 60, Florence 18
2A Conference=
Play-In=
Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35
Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12
Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit
Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24
Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29
Scottsdale Christian 47, Rancho Solano Prep 30
St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.
NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.
Phoenix Thunderbird vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.
Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.
