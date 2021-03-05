Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

9:05 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bradshaw Mountain 61, Bullhead City Mohave 32

Chandler Hamilton 49, Basha 45

Eastmark 71, Arizona College Preparatory 60

Gilbert 55, Williams Field 42

Glendale Apollo 87, Raymond S. Kellis 37

Goodyear Millenium 92, Agua Fria 35

Liberty 75, Glendale Mountain Ridge 73

Mesa Westwood 66, Yuma Cibola 64

Odyssey Institute 46, Parker 45

Paradise Valley 64, Phoenix Horizon 55

Phoenix Arcadia 85, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 71

Phoenix Brophy 74, Perry 64

Phoenix Goldwater 55, Cactus 43

Phoenix Greenway 63, Phoenix Moon Valley 42

Phoenix Pinnacle 57, Scottsdale Chaparral 50

Phoenix St. Mary’s 69, Tempe 60

Phoenix Sunnyslope 63, Mesa Red Mountain 42

Phoenix Thunderbird 76, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 63

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Prescott 56, Lee Williams High School 36

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 54, Tempe McClintock 52

Scottsdale Saguaro 66, American Leadership-Queen Creek 57

Shadow Ridge 83, San Luis 30

Tanque Verde 55, Tucson Empire 53

Tucson 71, Tucson Rincon 65

Tucson Amphitheater 61, Rio Rico 53

Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Nogales 49

Tucson Flowing Wells 52, Casa Grande 49

Vista Grande 58, Phoenix Cortez 51

Winslow 51, Florence 49

Yuma Kofa 62, Yuma 61

1A State Championship=

First Round=

Cicero Preparatory Academy 75, Heber Mogollon 73

Duncan 57, Williams 53

Kearny Ray 73, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 48

Mohave Accelerated 74, Anthem Prep 44

North Valley Christian Academy 79, Ft. Thomas 36

Patagonia 66, Gilbert Leading Edge 58

St. David 77, Joseph City 32

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 29

Gilbert Classical Academy 60, Willcox 53

Glendale Prep 69, Phoenix Christian 32

Horizon Honors 70, St. Augustine Catholic 67

Miami 73, Kingman Academy of Learning 42

Mohave Valley River Valley 62, Morenci 56

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 62, Tombstone 46

St. Johns 51, Eagar Round Valley 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Queen Creek 63, Scottsdale Saguaro 56

Arizona College Preparatory 49, Eastmark 17

Chandler Hamilton 58, Basha 28

Chandler Seton 54, Gilbert Mesquite 38

Chandler Valley Christian 41, Gilbert Christian 33

Corona Del Sol 40, Queen Creek 23

Desert Edge 40, Peoria 25

Gilbert Highland 35, Phoenix Desert Vista 23

Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Lincoln 20

Glendale Apollo 58, Raymond S. Kellis 44

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 74, Paradise Honors 66

Marana 44, Sahuarita 35

Mesa Westwood 51, Yuma Cibola 49

Nogales 46, Tucson Catalina Foothills 40

Paradise Valley 30, Phoenix Horizon 29

Peoria Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Glendale Arizona IHS 24

Phoenix Goldwater 45, Cactus 31

Phoenix Moon Valley 46, Phoenix Greenway 43

Phoenix North Canyon 43, Phoenix Washington 38

Poston Butte 47, Combs 42

Pusch Ridge Christian 49, Northwest Christian 31

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 43, Tempe McClintock 37

Scottsdale Notre Dame 35, Glendale Deer Valley 33

Thatcher 58, San Tan Foothills 28

Tucson Flowing Wells 50, Tucson Sunnyside 47

Tucson Rincon 58, Tucson 53, OT

Tucson Sahuaro 60, Tucson Pueblo 23

Verrado 70, Youngker High School 33

Vista Grande 64, Phoenix Cortez 47

Walden Grove 45, Tucson Desert View 39

Winslow 60, Florence 18

2A Conference=

Play-In=

Arete-Mesa Prep 54, Desert Heights Prep 35

Glendale Prep 67, Chandler Prep 12

Horizon Honors def. Flagstaff Northland Prep, forfeit

Morenci 55, Trivium Prep 24

Phoenix Country Day 47, Gilbert Classical Academy 29

Scottsdale Christian 47, Rancho Solano Prep 30

St John Paul II 68, Tombstone 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flagstaff Coconino vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.

NFL YET College Prep Academy vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Odyssey Institute vs. Parker, ccd.

Phoenix Thunderbird vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.

Yuma vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

