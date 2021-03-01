Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camp Verde 61, Northwest Christian 59
Chandler Seton 55, American Leadership-Queen Creek 45
Coolidge 51, Tucson Amphitheater 44
Cottonwood Mingus 40, Flagstaff 39
Gilbert Highland 74, Phoenix Desert Vista 53
Gilbert Leading Edge 87, Mohave Accelerated 56
Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 55
Marana 55, Tucson Canyon del Oro 52, OT
Mohave Valley River Valley 58, St John Paul II 27
NFL YET College Prep Academy 81, Glendale North Pointe 65
Paradise Honors 51, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 44
Phoenix Arcadia 60, Phoenix Washington 42
Phoenix Country Day 85, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 22
Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Valley Vista 59
Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Phoenix Greenway 48
Pima 58, Thatcher 55
Rancho Solano Prep 73, Cicero Preparatory Academy 42
Scottsdale Christian 59, Fountain Hills 44
Sequoia Charter School 78, Sequoia Pathway 48
St. Augustine Catholic 99, San Simon 49
St. David 82, Elfrida Valley 55
St. Johns 56, Morenci 37
Tempe Prep 59, Lincoln 58
Tombstone 61, Tucson Desert Christian 45
Tucson 65, Tucson Rincon 52
Tucson Catalina Foothills 50, Tucson Salpointe 45
Walden Grove 60, Sahuarita 56
Willcox 67, Tucson Empire 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elfrida Valley vs. Benson, ccd.
Odyssey Institute vs. Phoenix Bourgade, ccd.
Sedona Red Rock vs. Glendale Prep, ccd.
Sierra Vista Buena vs. Tucson Sunnyside, ccd.
Vail Cienega vs. Tucson Sabino, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 46, Tempe Marcos de Niza 15
Anthem Prep 48, Wickenburg 36
Canyon View 42, Shadow Ridge 22
Casa Grande 44, Coolidge 36
Cicero Preparatory Academy 29, Rancho Solano Prep 24
Desert Edge 45, Prescott 31
Fountain Hills 45, Ben Franklin 39
Glendale North Pointe 28, NFL YET College Prep Academy 24
Higley 55, Gilbert Classical Academy 21
Holbrook 54, Winslow 47
Maricopa 59, Phoenix North Canyon 52
Mesa Desert Ridge 48, Corona Del Sol 23
Mohave Accelerated 31, Bagdad 17
Phoenix Arcadia 42, Phoenix Washington 33
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 47, Northwest Christian 21
Phoenix Thunderbird 51, Phoenix Greenway 29
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 64, Phoenix Country Day 22
Poston Butte 40, Eastmark 26
Rio Rico 54, Nogales 39
St John Paul II 64, Heritage Academy – Laveen 21
St. David 64, Elfrida Valley 33
St. Johns 50, Morenci 47
Thatcher 63, Pima 61
Tucson Amphitheater 54, Tucson Canyon del Oro 43
Tucson Desert Christian 40, Tombstone 24
Tucson Sahuaro 57, Tucson Flowing Wells 54
Tucson Salpointe 51, Tucson Catalina Foothills 42
Tucson Sunnyside 46, Sierra Vista Buena 41
Valley Vista 83, Phoenix Sunnyslope 29
Walden Grove 44, Sahuarita 36
Willcox 44, Miami 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Flagstaff, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/