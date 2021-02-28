ASU looks to sweep Washington St.

Washington State (14-12, 7-12) vs. Arizona State (10-11, 7-8)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State goes for the season sweep over Washington State after winning the previous matchup in Tempe. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Sun Devils shot 41.5 percent from the field on their way to a three-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Arizona State has relied on senior leadership this year while Washington State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr., Josh Christopher and Kimani Lawrence have combined to account for 64 percent of Arizona State’s scoring this season and 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Noah Williams, Efe Abogidi, Dishon Jackson and Andrej Jakimovski have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Washington State scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has directly created 48 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 34 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arizona State is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 72 or fewer points, and 5-11 when opponents exceed 72 points. Washington State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 4-12 on the year when teams score any more than 62.

CAREFUL SUN DEVILS: The diligent Arizona State offense has turned the ball over on just 14.8 percent of its possessions, the seventh-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.6 percent of all Washington State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

