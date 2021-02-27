Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Prep 48, Phoenix Christian 38
Cicero Preparatory Academy 54, Anthem Prep 46
Duncan 49, Elfrida Valley 27
Flagstaff Coconino 63, Page 52
Holbrook 62, Chino Valley 44
Liberty 120, Yuma Kofa 15
Marana 70, Tucson Sunnyside 56
Mohave Valley River Valley 52, Bullhead City Mohave 46
North Valley Christian Academy 85, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 22
Paradise Honors 100, Yuma 36
Phoenix Sunnyslope 62, Tucson Salpointe 43
Scottsdale Coronado 52, Chandler Seton 49
Tanque Verde 70, Sahuarita 68
Tombstone 68, Tucson Immaculate Heart 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tucson Santa Rita vs. Tucson Desert Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Duncan 36, Elfrida Valley 25
El Capitan 49, Mohave Accelerated 32
Gila Ridge 34, Glendale Arizona IHS 26
Gilbert 46, Tucson Sunnyside 33
Globe 48, Eastmark 39
Holbrook 53, Chino Valley 18
Liberty 52, Yuma Kofa 16
Paradise Honors 61, Yuma 38
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47, North Valley Christian Academy 15
Rio Rico 54, Walden Grove 27
Snowflake 59, Thatcher 45
Tempe McClintock 58, Phoenix Arcadia 28
Tucson Immaculate Heart 42, Tombstone 41
Tucson Salpointe 53, Gilbert Mesquite 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flagstaff Coconino vs. Page, ccd.
San Simon vs. Patagonia, ccd.
