Saturday’s Scores

6:27 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Prep 48, Phoenix Christian 38

Cicero Preparatory Academy 54, Anthem Prep 46

Duncan 49, Elfrida Valley 27

Flagstaff Coconino 63, Page 52

Holbrook 62, Chino Valley 44

Liberty 120, Yuma Kofa 15

Marana 70, Tucson Sunnyside 56

Mohave Valley River Valley 52, Bullhead City Mohave 46

North Valley Christian Academy 85, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 22

Paradise Honors 100, Yuma 36

Phoenix Sunnyslope 62, Tucson Salpointe 43

Scottsdale Coronado 52, Chandler Seton 49

Tanque Verde 70, Sahuarita 68

Tombstone 68, Tucson Immaculate Heart 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tucson Santa Rita vs. Tucson Desert Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Duncan 36, Elfrida Valley 25

El Capitan 49, Mohave Accelerated 32

Gila Ridge 34, Glendale Arizona IHS 26

Gilbert 46, Tucson Sunnyside 33

Globe 48, Eastmark 39

Holbrook 53, Chino Valley 18

Liberty 52, Yuma Kofa 16

Paradise Honors 61, Yuma 38

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47, North Valley Christian Academy 15

Rio Rico 54, Walden Grove 27

Snowflake 59, Thatcher 45

Tempe McClintock 58, Phoenix Arcadia 28

Tucson Immaculate Heart 42, Tombstone 41

Tucson Salpointe 53, Gilbert Mesquite 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Flagstaff Coconino vs. Page, ccd.

San Simon vs. Patagonia, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

