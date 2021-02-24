Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:31 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 61, Flagstaff Northland Prep 57

Bradshaw Mountain 54, Cactus 42

Chandler 87, Yuma Kofa 50

Chandler Hamilton 55, Basha 45

Cottonwood Mingus 54, Bullhead City Mohave 42

Gilbert Christian 54, Northwest Christian 47, 2OT

Gilbert Classical Academy 45, NFL YET College Prep Academy 41

Glendale 49, Lake Havasu 17

Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Canyon View 43

Glendale Mountain Ridge 79, Mesa Dobson 65

Kearny Ray 78, Tucson Immaculate Heart 58

Mesa Desert Ridge 64, Phoenix Desert Vista 56

Nogales 67, Vail Cienega 58

Paradise Honors 68, Desert Edge 61

Paradise Valley 61, Phoenix North Canyon 58

Patagonia 66, San Simon 39

Phoenix Country Day 49, Glendale Prep 43

Phoenix Goldwater 67, Vista Grande 42

Pima 61, Safford 56

Scottsdale Christian 60, Veritas Prep 36

Scottsdale Saguaro 56, Combs 53

Sedona Red Rock 73, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 46

Show Low 52, Eagar Round Valley 34

The Gregory School 53, Tucson Desert Christian 34

Tombstone 67, St. Augustine Catholic 61

Tonopah Valley 58, St John Paul II 25

Tucson Amphitheater 58, Rio Rico 57

Tucson Salpointe 71, Tucson Rincon 44

Tucson Sunnyside 64, Tucson Desert View 59

Valley Vista 64, Glendale O’Connor 52

Willcox 63, Ft. Thomas 58

Youngker High School 79, Yuma 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arete-Mesa Prep vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Chandler Seton vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boulder Creek 47, Yuma Cibola 37

Bradshaw Mountain 54, Cactus 23

Bullhead City Mohave 36, Lee Williams High School 33

Canyon View 63, Glendale Arizona IHS 34

Chandler Seton 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 22

Ft. Thomas 69, Willcox 33

Gilbert Christian 49, Northwest Christian 11

Gilbert Classical Academy 40, NFL YET College Prep Academy 34

Gilbert Leading Edge 47, Campo Verde 31

Mesa Dobson 55, Glendale Mountain Ridge 16

Paradise Honors 57, Desert Edge 53

Patagonia 53, San Simon 28

Phoenix Country Day 60, Glendale Prep 49

Phoenix Desert Vista 49, Basha 38

Phoenix Goldwater 50, Vista Grande 44

Phoenix Moon Valley 44, Phoenix St. Mary’s 31

Phoenix Pinnacle 69, Liberty 12

Pima 62, Safford 37

Sedona Red Rock 45, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 25

Show Low 32, Eagar Round Valley 29

St John Paul II 33, Tonopah Valley 21

Tucson Pueblo 70, Tucson Canyon del Oro 42

Tucson Sahuaro 62, Poston Butte 15

Tucson Salpointe 36, Tucson Rincon 30

Vail Cienega 51, Nogales 48

Valley Vista 60, Glendale O’Connor 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tucson Desert Christian vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

