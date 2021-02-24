Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 61, Flagstaff Northland Prep 57
Bradshaw Mountain 54, Cactus 42
Chandler 87, Yuma Kofa 50
Chandler Hamilton 55, Basha 45
Cottonwood Mingus 54, Bullhead City Mohave 42
Gilbert Christian 54, Northwest Christian 47, 2OT
Gilbert Classical Academy 45, NFL YET College Prep Academy 41
Glendale 49, Lake Havasu 17
Glendale Arizona IHS 72, Canyon View 43
Glendale Mountain Ridge 79, Mesa Dobson 65
Kearny Ray 78, Tucson Immaculate Heart 58
Mesa Desert Ridge 64, Phoenix Desert Vista 56
Nogales 67, Vail Cienega 58
Paradise Honors 68, Desert Edge 61
Paradise Valley 61, Phoenix North Canyon 58
Patagonia 66, San Simon 39
Phoenix Country Day 49, Glendale Prep 43
Phoenix Goldwater 67, Vista Grande 42
Pima 61, Safford 56
Scottsdale Christian 60, Veritas Prep 36
Scottsdale Saguaro 56, Combs 53
Sedona Red Rock 73, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 46
Show Low 52, Eagar Round Valley 34
The Gregory School 53, Tucson Desert Christian 34
Tombstone 67, St. Augustine Catholic 61
Tonopah Valley 58, St John Paul II 25
Tucson Amphitheater 58, Rio Rico 57
Tucson Salpointe 71, Tucson Rincon 44
Tucson Sunnyside 64, Tucson Desert View 59
Valley Vista 64, Glendale O’Connor 52
Willcox 63, Ft. Thomas 58
Youngker High School 79, Yuma 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arete-Mesa Prep vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Chandler Seton vs. Phoenix Shadow Mountain, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boulder Creek 47, Yuma Cibola 37
Bradshaw Mountain 54, Cactus 23
Bullhead City Mohave 36, Lee Williams High School 33
Canyon View 63, Glendale Arizona IHS 34
Chandler Seton 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 22
Ft. Thomas 69, Willcox 33
Gilbert Christian 49, Northwest Christian 11
Gilbert Classical Academy 40, NFL YET College Prep Academy 34
Gilbert Leading Edge 47, Campo Verde 31
Mesa Dobson 55, Glendale Mountain Ridge 16
Paradise Honors 57, Desert Edge 53
Patagonia 53, San Simon 28
Phoenix Country Day 60, Glendale Prep 49
Phoenix Desert Vista 49, Basha 38
Phoenix Goldwater 50, Vista Grande 44
Phoenix Moon Valley 44, Phoenix St. Mary’s 31
Phoenix Pinnacle 69, Liberty 12
Pima 62, Safford 37
Sedona Red Rock 45, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 25
Show Low 32, Eagar Round Valley 29
St John Paul II 33, Tonopah Valley 21
Tucson Pueblo 70, Tucson Canyon del Oro 42
Tucson Sahuaro 62, Poston Butte 15
Tucson Salpointe 36, Tucson Rincon 30
Vail Cienega 51, Nogales 48
Valley Vista 60, Glendale O’Connor 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tucson Desert Christian vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/