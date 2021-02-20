Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:49 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Peoria Centennial 78, Glendale Arizona IHS 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Hamilton 61, Corona Del Sol 24

El Mirage Dysart 54, Yuma 50

Flagstaff Northland Prep 49, NFL YET College Prep Academy 15

Joseph City 49, Williams 48

Kearny Ray 61, Patagonia 30

Kingman Academy of Learning 42, Chino Valley 34

Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Safford 48

Mayer 46, Fredonia 28

Page 62, Kingman 19

Phoenix Arcadia 49, Scottsdale Coronado 29

Phoenix Horizon 49, Paradise Valley 43

Phoenix Sunnyslope 56, Agua Fria 35

Scottsdale Prep 53, Veritas Prep 37

Scottsdale Saguaro 72, Scottsdale Chaparral 68

Show Low 47, Eastmark 15

St. Johns 59, Duncan 27

Tucson Pueblo 53, Sierra Vista Buena 40

Tucson Salpointe 59, Tucson Flowing Wells 55

Valley Vista 49, Gilbert Mesquite 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoenix Country Day vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

