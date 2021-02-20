Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Peoria Centennial 78, Glendale Arizona IHS 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Hamilton 61, Corona Del Sol 24
El Mirage Dysart 54, Yuma 50
Flagstaff Northland Prep 49, NFL YET College Prep Academy 15
Joseph City 49, Williams 48
Kearny Ray 61, Patagonia 30
Kingman Academy of Learning 42, Chino Valley 34
Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Safford 48
Mayer 46, Fredonia 28
Page 62, Kingman 19
Phoenix Arcadia 49, Scottsdale Coronado 29
Phoenix Horizon 49, Paradise Valley 43
Phoenix Sunnyslope 56, Agua Fria 35
Scottsdale Prep 53, Veritas Prep 37
Scottsdale Saguaro 72, Scottsdale Chaparral 68
Show Low 47, Eastmark 15
St. Johns 59, Duncan 27
Tucson Pueblo 53, Sierra Vista Buena 40
Tucson Salpointe 59, Tucson Flowing Wells 55
Valley Vista 49, Gilbert Mesquite 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Phoenix Country Day vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/