Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 58, Tombstone 44
Chandler Hamilton 65, Liberty 51
Chandler Valley Christian 75, American Leadership-Gilbert 40
Kearny Ray 83, Ft. Thomas 51
Marana Mountain View 58, Marana 50
Perry 58, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 57
San Tan Charter 82, Gilbert Classical Academy 43
Scottsdale Notre Dame 74, Phoenix Cortez 40
St. David 70, San Manuel 35
Tempe 89, Youngker High School 55
Tucson Catalina Foothills 75, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 67
Wickenburg 66, Parker 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avondale Westview vs. San Luis, ccd.
Bisbee vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.
Boulder Creek vs. North, ccd.
Campo Verde vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Casa Grande vs. La Joya Community, ccd.
Gilbert Highland vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.
Glendale Mountain Ridge vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.
Higley vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.
Mesa Westwood vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Glendale Independence, ccd.
Paradise Valley vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Phoenix Central vs. Tempe McClintock, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Chandler, ccd.
Scottsdale Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.
Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Horizon, ccd.
Tucson Arizona IRHS vs. Tucson Flowing Wells, ccd.
Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Tucson Rincon vs. Phoenix Pinnacle, ccd.
Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Tucson Sunnyside vs. Douglas, ccd.
Vail Cienega vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. North Phoenix Preparatory, ccd.
Willcox vs. San Miguel, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 60, Tombstone 12
Camp Verde 53, Fountain Hills 35
Desert Heights Prep 32, Scottsdale Prep 31
Elfrida Valley 37, Patagonia 27
Flagstaff 63, Scottsdale Coronado 15
Florence 53, San Tan Foothills 41
Ft. Thomas 64, Kearny Ray 35
Gilbert Christian 40, Odyssey Institute 20
Gilbert Mesquite 67, Phoenix Moon Valley 35
Glendale Independence 46, Glendale 14
Globe 58, Eastmark 45
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 42, Desert Edge 34
Kingman Academy of Learning 44, Heritage Academy – Laveen 12
Mayer 40, Bagdad 15
Mesa Mountain View 52, Corona Del Sol 42
Nogales 59, Tucson Desert View 23
Northwest Christian 37, Tonopah Valley 17
Page 70, Chino Valley 24
Peoria Centennial 49, Phoenix North Canyon 30
Phoenix Country Day 62, NFL YET College Prep Academy 15
Phoenix Greenway 58, Cactus 24
Phoenix Thunderbird 34, Phoenix Arcadia 29
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 76, Flagstaff Northland Prep 9
Phoenix Xavier 81, Scottsdale Chaparral 19
Poston Butte 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 37
Rancho Solano Prep 48, Sequoia Pathway 15
Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 25
Scottsdale Notre Dame 77, Phoenix Cortez 31
Scottsdale Saguaro 58, Phoenix St. Mary’s 53
Sedona Red Rock 54, Glendale Prep 43
St. David 51, San Manuel 29
Thatcher 72, Coolidge 35
Tucson Desert Christian 37, Duncan 33
Tucson Flowing Wells 67, Tucson Pueblo 44
Youngker High School 57, Tempe 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Betty Fairfax High School vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.
Chandler vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.
Douglas vs. Tucson Sunnyside, ccd.
La Joya Community vs. Casa Grande, ccd.
Marana vs. Marana Mountain View, ccd.
North vs. Boulder Creek, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Campo Verde, ccd.
Phoenix Hayden vs. Higley, ccd.
Phoenix Horizon vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.
Phoenix Maryvale vs. Mesa Westwood, ccd.
Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.
San Luis vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.
Sierra Vista Buena vs. Vail Cienega, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Tucson Cholla vs. Sahuarita, ccd.
Tucson Flowing Wells vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.
Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Tucson Sabino vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.
Tucson Santa Rita vs. San Simon, ccd.
Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/