Tuesday's Scores

Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 58, Tombstone 44

Chandler Hamilton 65, Liberty 51

Chandler Valley Christian 75, American Leadership-Gilbert 40

Kearny Ray 83, Ft. Thomas 51

Marana Mountain View 58, Marana 50

Perry 58, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 57

San Tan Charter 82, Gilbert Classical Academy 43

Scottsdale Notre Dame 74, Phoenix Cortez 40

St. David 70, San Manuel 35

Tempe 89, Youngker High School 55

Tucson Catalina Foothills 75, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 67

Wickenburg 66, Parker 60

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avondale Westview vs. San Luis, ccd.

Bisbee vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.

Boulder Creek vs. North, ccd.

Campo Verde vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Casa Grande vs. La Joya Community, ccd.

Gilbert Highland vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

Glendale Mountain Ridge vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Higley vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Tempe Prep, ccd.

Mesa Westwood vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Glendale Independence, ccd.

Paradise Valley vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Phoenix Central vs. Tempe McClintock, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Chandler, ccd.

Scottsdale Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.

Sierra Linda vs. Phoenix Horizon, ccd.

Tucson Arizona IRHS vs. Tucson Flowing Wells, ccd.

Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.

Tucson Rincon vs. Phoenix Pinnacle, ccd.

Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Tucson Sunnyside vs. Douglas, ccd.

Vail Cienega vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. North Phoenix Preparatory, ccd.

Willcox vs. San Miguel, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 60, Tombstone 12

Camp Verde 53, Fountain Hills 35

Desert Heights Prep 32, Scottsdale Prep 31

Elfrida Valley 37, Patagonia 27

Flagstaff 63, Scottsdale Coronado 15

Florence 53, San Tan Foothills 41

Ft. Thomas 64, Kearny Ray 35

Gilbert Christian 40, Odyssey Institute 20

Gilbert Mesquite 67, Phoenix Moon Valley 35

Glendale Independence 46, Glendale 14

Globe 58, Eastmark 45

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 42, Desert Edge 34

Kingman Academy of Learning 44, Heritage Academy – Laveen 12

Mayer 40, Bagdad 15

Mesa Mountain View 52, Corona Del Sol 42

Nogales 59, Tucson Desert View 23

Northwest Christian 37, Tonopah Valley 17

Page 70, Chino Valley 24

Peoria Centennial 49, Phoenix North Canyon 30

Phoenix Country Day 62, NFL YET College Prep Academy 15

Phoenix Greenway 58, Cactus 24

Phoenix Thunderbird 34, Phoenix Arcadia 29

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 76, Flagstaff Northland Prep 9

Phoenix Xavier 81, Scottsdale Chaparral 19

Poston Butte 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 37

Rancho Solano Prep 48, Sequoia Pathway 15

Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 25

Scottsdale Notre Dame 77, Phoenix Cortez 31

Scottsdale Saguaro 58, Phoenix St. Mary’s 53

Sedona Red Rock 54, Glendale Prep 43

St. David 51, San Manuel 29

Thatcher 72, Coolidge 35

Tucson Desert Christian 37, Duncan 33

Tucson Flowing Wells 67, Tucson Pueblo 44

Youngker High School 57, Tempe 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Betty Fairfax High School vs. Paradise Valley, ccd.

Chandler vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Douglas vs. Tucson Sunnyside, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Casa Grande, ccd.

Marana vs. Marana Mountain View, ccd.

North vs. Boulder Creek, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Campo Verde, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. Higley, ccd.

Phoenix Horizon vs. Sierra Linda, ccd.

Phoenix Maryvale vs. Mesa Westwood, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.

San Luis vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.

Sierra Vista Buena vs. Vail Cienega, ccd.

Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Tucson Cholla vs. Sahuarita, ccd.

Tucson Flowing Wells vs. Tucson Arizona IRHS, ccd.

Tucson Palo Verde vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.

Tucson Sabino vs. Tanque Verde, ccd.

Tucson Santa Rita vs. San Simon, ccd.

Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

