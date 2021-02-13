St. Louis visits Arizona after Faulk’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (8-4-2, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host St. Louis after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes are 6-6-1 against the rest of their division. Arizona has surrendered eight power-play goals, killing 83.3% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 8-4-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is eighth in the NHL with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-five in 13 games this season. Christian Dvorak has seven goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with seven goals and has 13 points. David Perron has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Drake Caggiula: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Sammy Blais: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (upper-body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.