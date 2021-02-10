Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

10:57 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 72, Ash Fork 22

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 55, Glendale Apollo 50

Chandler Hamilton 59, Mesa Desert Ridge 54

Coolidge 66, Arizona College Preparatory 47

Duncan 59, Ft. Thomas 38

Gila Ridge 64, Phoenix Washington 31

Gilbert Christian 55, Eastmark 41

Gilbert Mesquite 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 56

Glendale O’Connor 48, Mesa Red Mountain 33

Heber Mogollon 65, St. Michael 63

Higley 72, El Mirage Dysart 60

Horizon Honors 72, Phoenix Bourgade 51

Kearny Ray 71, Lincoln 46

Liberty 88, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 77

Mohave Accelerated 79, Mohave Valley River Valley 60

Northwest Christian 54, Tonopah Valley 29

Paradise Honors 67, Chandler Seton 24

Peoria Centennial 68, Goodyear Millenium 53

Phoenix Cortez 67, Glendale 46

Phoenix Greenway 65, Glendale Independence 31

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 71, Combs 66

Scottsdale Christian 66, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 28

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 71, Raymond S. Kellis 34

Scottsdale Notre Dame 57, Phoenix Thunderbird 40

Scottsdale Saguaro 70, Poston Butte 65

Sedona Red Rock 59, Chino Valley 57

St. Augustine Catholic 82, Willcox 67

Tempe McClintock 61, Tempe 49

Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Tucson Canyon del Oro 21

Tucson Sahuaro 54, Rio Rico 43

Tucson Salpointe 64, Marana Mountain View 31

Tucson Sunnyside 62, Tucson 54

Yuma 50, San Luis 37

Yuma Cibola 67, Mesa Skyline 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Campo Verde vs. West Point, ccd.

Glendale Copper Canyon vs. Glendale Mountain Ridge, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Mesa, ccd.

Maricopa vs. Phoenix Alhambra, ccd.

Mesa Dobson vs. Phoenix Browne, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Phoenix North Canyon, ccd.

Phoenix Brophy vs. North, ccd.

Phoenix Hayden vs. La Joya Community, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Sunnyslope, ccd.

Queen Creek vs. Phoenix Pinnacle, ccd.

Shadow Ridge vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Sierra Vista Buena vs. Marana, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 41, Tucson Desert Christian 30

Arizona College Preparatory 35, Coolidge 30

Chandler Hamilton 52, Mesa Desert Ridge 32

Combs 36, Phoenix Arcadia 14

El Mirage Dysart 43, Higley 39

Flagstaff Coconino 49, Prescott 36

Ft. Thomas 49, Duncan 19

Gilbert Christian 45, Eastmark 24

Glendale O’Connor 55, Mesa Red Mountain 37

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Phoenix Moon Valley 31

Goodyear Millenium 59, Peoria Centennial 35

Horizon Honors 60, Phoenix Bourgade 41

Kearny Ray 44, Lincoln 25

Mesa Mountain View 48, Scottsdale Chaparral 38

Paradise Honors 70, Peoria 49

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 39, Scottsdale Christian 33

Phoenix Cortez 50, Glendale 40

Pima 56, St. Johns 37

Raymond S. Kellis 56, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 26

Sedona Red Rock 52, Chino Valley 25

Shadow Ridge 49, Phoenix North Canyon 43

St. Michael 45, Heber Mogollon 28

Tucson Pueblo 60, Vista Grande 35

Tucson Rincon 54, Tucson Flowing Wells 47

Tucson Salpointe 67, Marana Mountain View 23

Tucson Sunnyside 69, Tucson 58

Veritas Prep 41, North Valley Christian Academy 32

Yuma 58, San Luis 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Mountain Ridge vs. Glendale Copper Canyon, ccd.

La Joya Community vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Marana vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.

Mesa vs. Laveen Chavez, ccd.

North vs. Phoenix Xavier, ccd.

Phoenix Alhambra vs. Maricopa, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.

Phoenix North Canyon vs. Metro Tech, ccd.

Phoenix Pinnacle vs. Queen Creek, ccd.

Phoenix Sunnyslope vs. Phoenix South Mountain, ccd.

Tempe McClintock vs. Tempe, ccd.

Tucson Amphitheater vs. Tucson Cholla, ccd.

West Point vs. Campo Verde, ccd.

Youngker High School vs. Cactus, ccd.

Yuma Cibola vs. Mesa Skyline, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

