Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 81, Seligman 10
Benson 74, Patagonia 51
Casa Grande 66, Tucson Canyon del Oro 62
Chandler Prep 62, Glendale North Pointe 32
Duncan 62, Elfrida Valley 35
Flagstaff Northland Prep 61, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 33
Mohave Accelerated 59, Parker 45
NFL YET College Prep Academy 52, Heritage Academy – Laveen 38
Paradise Honors 71, Maricopa 32
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56, Raymond S. Kellis 30
Phoenix Sunnyslope 58, Glendale Apollo 53
Prescott 49, Lee Williams High School 42
Rio Rico 53, Sahuarita 41
Scottsdale Prep 40, Gilbert Classical Academy 14
Tucson 57, Nogales 43
Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Cholla 48
Tucson Sahuaro 52, Tanque Verde 32
Tucson Salpointe 67, Tucson Pueblo 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bisbee vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
St. Michael vs. Ash Fork, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 59, Patagonia 10
Casa Grande 56, Tucson Canyon del Oro 32
Chandler Prep 72, Glendale North Pointe 19
Cottonwood Mingus 53, Tempe Marcos de Niza 22
Elfrida Valley 27, Duncan 25
Flagstaff Coconino 42, Prescott 29
Gilbert Highland 40, Corona Del Sol 30
Gilbert Mesquite 55, Perry 51
NFL YET College Prep Academy 26, Heritage Academy – Laveen 20
Parker 55, Mohave Accelerated 29
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 54, Raymond S. Kellis 35
Phoenix Christian 41, Anthem Prep 33
Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Phoenix St. Mary’s 46
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 66, Flagstaff Northland Prep 21
Rio Rico 34, Sahuarita 33
Scottsdale Prep 30, Gilbert Classical Academy 18
Tucson 56, Nogales 43
Tucson Desert View 45, Tucson Santa Rita 33
Tucson Empire 57, Tombstone 23
Tucson Salpointe 77, Tucson Pueblo 27
Tucson Sunnyside 56, Walden Grove 23
Willcox 20, San Simon 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bisbee vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.
Douglas vs. Walden Grove, ccd.
St. Michael vs. Ash Fork, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/