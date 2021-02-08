Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
10:17 pm Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 81, Seligman 10

Benson 74, Patagonia 51

Casa Grande 66, Tucson Canyon del Oro 62

Chandler Prep 62, Glendale North Pointe 32

Duncan 62, Elfrida Valley 35

Flagstaff Northland Prep 61, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 33

Mohave Accelerated 59, Parker 45

NFL YET College Prep Academy 52, Heritage Academy – Laveen 38

Paradise Honors 71, Maricopa 32

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 56, Raymond S. Kellis 30

Phoenix Sunnyslope 58, Glendale Apollo 53

Prescott 49, Lee Williams High School 42

Rio Rico 53, Sahuarita 41

Scottsdale Prep 40, Gilbert Classical Academy 14

Tucson 57, Nogales 43

Tucson Palo Verde 66, Tucson Cholla 48

Tucson Sahuaro 52, Tanque Verde 32

Tucson Salpointe 67, Tucson Pueblo 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bisbee vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.

St. Michael vs. Ash Fork, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 59, Patagonia 10

Casa Grande 56, Tucson Canyon del Oro 32

Chandler Prep 72, Glendale North Pointe 19

Cottonwood Mingus 53, Tempe Marcos de Niza 22

Elfrida Valley 27, Duncan 25

Flagstaff Coconino 42, Prescott 29

Gilbert Highland 40, Corona Del Sol 30

Gilbert Mesquite 55, Perry 51

NFL YET College Prep Academy 26, Heritage Academy – Laveen 20

Parker 55, Mohave Accelerated 29

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 54, Raymond S. Kellis 35

Phoenix Christian 41, Anthem Prep 33

Phoenix Thunderbird 52, Phoenix St. Mary’s 46

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 66, Flagstaff Northland Prep 21

Rio Rico 34, Sahuarita 33

Scottsdale Prep 30, Gilbert Classical Academy 18

Tucson 56, Nogales 43

Tucson Desert View 45, Tucson Santa Rita 33

Tucson Empire 57, Tombstone 23

Tucson Salpointe 77, Tucson Pueblo 27

Tucson Sunnyside 56, Walden Grove 23

Willcox 20, San Simon 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bisbee vs. Elfrida Valley, ccd.

Douglas vs. Walden Grove, ccd.

St. Michael vs. Ash Fork, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content