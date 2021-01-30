Dallas plays Phoenix on home skid

Phoenix Suns (9-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-11, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Phoenix looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Mavericks are 4-6 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 4-11 when allowing more than 100 points.

The Suns are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks seventh in the league with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 8.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 106-102 on Dec. 23. Devin Booker scored 22 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.6 assists and scores 27.3 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mikal Bridges ranks second on the Suns averaging 14.9 points and grabbing 5.5 rebounds. Ayton is shooting 57.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 46.9% shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Dario Saric: day to day (health and safety protocols), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.