Arizona and Anaheim square off for division showdown

Anaheim Ducks (2-2-2, sixth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-3-1, eighth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Anaheim in a matchup of West Division teams.

Arizona went 11-8-4 in division action and 17-12-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Coyotes recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .919 save percentage.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Ducks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: None listed.

