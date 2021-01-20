Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

Arizona sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 76, Horizon Honors 67

Arete-Mesa Prep 73, Tempe Prep 58

Chandler 63, Valley Vista 62

Duncan 59, Anthem Prep 26

Ft. Thomas 62, San Simon 43

Gilbert Classical Academy 49, Veritas Prep 39

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 56, Gilbert Mesquite 55

Miami 76, Willcox 57

Peoria Centennial 51, Gilbert 45

Phoenix Arcadia 69, Campo Verde 63

Scottsdale Saguaro 62, Cottonwood Mingus 49

Tempe 57, Phoenix Moon Valley 53

Thatcher 59, Globe 47

Yuma Catholic 65, San Tan Charter 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heber Mogollon vs. Cibecue, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. North Phoenix Preparatory, ccd.

Tucson Sabino vs. St. Augustine Catholic, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Leadership-Gilbert 58, Horizon Honors 13

Anthem Prep 35, Duncan 17

Bradshaw Mountain 45, El Mirage Dysart 44

Campo Verde 37, Phoenix Arcadia 22

Flagstaff Northland Prep 41, Desert Heights Prep 38

Ft. Thomas 62, San Simon 18

Gilbert 75, Peoria Centennial 48

Gilbert Classical Academy 52, Veritas Prep 27

Gilbert Leading Edge 53, Arete-Mesa Prep 41

Gilbert Mesquite 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 24

Phoenix Moon Valley 41, Tempe 29

Phoenix North Canyon 39, Glendale 23

Phoenix St. Mary’s 37, Phoenix Sunnyslope 36

Scottsdale Saguaro 61, Cottonwood Mingus 26

Willow Canyon 50, Liberty 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heber Mogollon vs. Cibecue, ccd.

Sequoia Pathway vs. NFL YET College Prep Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

