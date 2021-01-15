Sharks visit the Coyotes after Hertl’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (1-0-0, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-0-1, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Arizona Coyotes after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season while averaging 2.7 per game.

San Jose went 11-11-1 in division action and 12-19-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Sharks scored 180 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.