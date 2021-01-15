Montana looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (3-9, 2-4) vs. Montana (6-6, 2-3)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its eighth straight win over Northern Arizona at Dahlberg Arena. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Montana was a 73-65 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Montana’s Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Lumberjacks have scored 70 points per game and allowed 73.2 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 57.7 points scored and 80.7 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Shelton has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Arizona is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: Montana has scored 69 points per game and allowed 59 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Montana defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Grizzlies 23rd among Division I teams. The Northern Arizona offense has averaged 63.8 points through 12 games (ranked 263rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com