EWU looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-0) vs. Northern Arizona (0-3, 0-0)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. Eastern Washington has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, a 76-61 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Luke Avdalovic, Nik Mains and Jay Green have combined to score 48 percent percent of Northern Arizona’s points this season. For Eastern Washington, Tanner Groves, Jacob Davison, Kim Aiken Jr. and Tyler Robertson have combined to account for 65 percent of all Eastern Washington scoring.GIFTED GROVES: T. Groves has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.5 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

