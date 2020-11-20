Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresUpdated
PREP FOOTBALL=
Boulder Creek 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 3
Cactus 59, Prescott 7
Gilbert Highland 33, Higley 22
Scottsdale Chaparral 52, Phoenix Pinnacle 10
Scottsdale Saguaro 57, Gilbert 0
Tucson Sabino 61, Tucson Empire 7
Tucson Salpointe 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3
1A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Williams 44, Superior 26
2A State Championship=
First Round=
Benson 28, Pima 7
Morenci def. Sequoia Pathway, forfeit
St. Johns 21, Chandler Prep 14
3A State Championship=
First Round=
Snowflake 63, El Mirage Dysart 21
4A State Championship=
First Round=
Gilbert Mesquite def. Phoenix Washington, forfeit
Northwest Christian 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7
Peoria def. Apache Junction, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.
Laveen Chavez vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Nogales vs. Rio Rico, ccd.
Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.
Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.
Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.
Tucson Pueblo vs. Walden Grove, ccd.
Vista Grande vs. Prescott, ccd.
Willow Canyon vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/