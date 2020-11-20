Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

Updated
Last updated today at 9:39 pm
9:32 pm Arizona sports from the Associated PressFriday Football FeverSports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boulder Creek 35, Phoenix Sunnyslope 3

Cactus 59, Prescott 7

Gilbert Highland 33, Higley 22

Scottsdale Chaparral 52, Phoenix Pinnacle 10

Scottsdale Saguaro 57, Gilbert 0

Tucson Sabino 61, Tucson Empire 7

Tucson Salpointe 31, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 3

1A State Championship=

Semifinal=

Williams 44, Superior 26

2A State Championship=

First Round=

Benson 28, Pima 7

Morenci def. Sequoia Pathway, forfeit

St. Johns 21, Chandler Prep 14

3A State Championship=

First Round=

Snowflake 63, El Mirage Dysart 21

4A State Championship=

First Round=

Gilbert Mesquite def. Phoenix Washington, forfeit

Northwest Christian 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7

Peoria def. Apache Junction, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale Arizona IHS vs. Goodyear Millenium, ccd.

Laveen Chavez vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Nogales vs. Rio Rico, ccd.

Phoenix Browne vs. Phoenix Maryvale, ccd.

Phoenix Camelback vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Phoenix South Mountain vs. Phoenix Hayden, ccd.

Tempe McClintock vs. Phoenix Goldwater, ccd.

Tucson Pueblo vs. Walden Grove, ccd.

Vista Grande vs. Prescott, ccd.

Willow Canyon vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content